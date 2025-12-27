Alumna attends annual event of alma mater as chief guest

VIJAYAWADA: Sri Vijnana Vihar English Medium School alumna Dr Lakshmi Swetha Karlapudi attended the institution’s 43rd Annual Zenith as chief guest at Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government Music College on Friday.

The institution has been organising Excellence Awards for the past four decades to honour the achievers in industry, science and technology.

Speakers said Lakshmi Swetha Karlapudi exemplifies how strong roots and disciplined education can lead to extraordinary success.

They said she was a school topper, best outgoing student, an MBBS gold medallist with five gold medals and a college topper.

She completed her postgraduate studies in Obstetrics and Gynaecology from Pune and is a member of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, London. She also specialises in cosmetic gynaecology.

She now serves as an obstetrician, gynaecologist and infertility specialist and works as Managing Director of Sanjeevani Hospital, a mother and child care centre in Pune.

Speakers mentioned that she is widely respected for ethical practice, clinical excellence and compassionate care and is a “Most Trusted Doctor” awardee.

“Apart from medicine, she has brought immense pride to our school and state by winning the prestigious titles of Mrs Maharashtra 2024 and Mrs India 2025, beautifully balancing professional excellence and passion expertise with grace, confidence and leadership,” speakers said.

The organisers also felicitated Managing Director (MD) Dasari Ramakrishna of Efftronics Systems Private Limited and Director Puttagunta Venkata Sateesh Kumar of Tatva Imports and Exports Private Limited.