I will strive to fortify TDP further in Krishna district: Veeranki Venkata Gurumurthy

VIJAYAWADA: Newly appointed Krishna District TDP president and State Gouda Corporation Chairman Veeranki Venkata Gurumurthy on Friday said the directions of the party high command are supreme and pledged not to betray the trust placed in him by TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Following his appointment, Gurumurthy, along with his wife Vijayalakshmi and son Pawan, paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the CM Camp Office and expressed gratitude. The Chief Minister congratulated him, assured continued guidance and asked him to focus on strengthening the party organisation in Krishna district, maintain coordination among leaders and cadres, and ensure government welfare schemes reach all eligible beneficiaries.

Krishna District TDP President Veeranki Venkata Gurumurthy said his political journey began with admiration for TDP founder NTR. He said he would discharge his new responsibility with discipline and dedication.

He said he would work strictly as per the directions of the party high command, the Chief Minister and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, and strive to strengthen the party at the grassroots level by engaging directly with party workers and addressing their concerns.