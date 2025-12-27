NTR district tops Andhra Pradesh KPI rankings

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district has secured the top position in Andhra Pradesh in governance and service delivery, ranking No 1 in the State with a score of 83 across 315 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), according to State Medical and Health Minister and district in-charge Minister Satya Kumar Yadav.
Addressing the fourth District Review Committee (DRC) meeting, the Minister said the achievement reflected coordinated efforts by the district administration under the leadership of the Collector.
However, he underlined the need to move from the present ‘A’ grade to the ‘A+ Achiever’ category, in line with the Chief Minister’s expectations and the Swarna Andhra @2047 vision.
The Minister said the district should also aim to improve its economic standing, setting a target of reaching second place in Gross District Domestic Product (GDDP).
He stressed that governance and service delivery must be driven by a ‘speed of doing’ approach.
Reviewing progress since the previous DRC meeting, he said 11 of the 61 issues raised earlier had been fully resolved, while the remaining were at various stages of implementation.
He directed officials to expedite the preparation of DPRs and the completion of tender processes.
On economic indicators, he said per capita income, which stood at Rs 3.21 lakh in 2023-24, had a target of Rs 4.17 lakh in the current financial year.
The district’s GDDP, estimated at Rs 94,561 crore in 2024-25, is projected to rise to Rs 1.12 lakh crore in 2025-26.
The Minister announced plans to establish MSME parks in every Assembly constituency and small industrial parks in every mandal to boost local employment and entrepren eurship.
He also called for the focused implementation of the PM Surya Ghar scheme to enable consumers to become power producers.
NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha briefed the meeting on health initiatives, drinking water supply, sanitation, road works and disease control measures, while officials presented updates on law and order and infrastructure development.