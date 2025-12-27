NTR district tops Andhra Pradesh KPI rankings

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district has secured the top position in Andhra Pradesh in governance and service delivery, ranking No 1 in the State with a score of 83 across 315 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), according to State Medical and Health Minister and district in-charge Minister Satya Kumar Yadav.

Addressing the fourth District Review Committee (DRC) meeting, the Minister said the achievement reflected coordinated efforts by the district administration under the leadership of the Collector.

However, he underlined the need to move from the present ‘A’ grade to the ‘A+ Achiever’ category, in line with the Chief Minister’s expectations and the Swarna Andhra @2047 vision.

The Minister said the district should also aim to improve its economic standing, setting a target of reaching second place in Gross District Domestic Product (GDDP).

He stressed that governance and service delivery must be driven by a ‘speed of doing’ approach.

Reviewing progress since the previous DRC meeting, he said 11 of the 61 issues raised earlier had been fully resolved, while the remaining were at various stages of implementation.