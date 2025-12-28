Andhra Pradesh State Urdu Academy to celebrate Golden Jubilee with grand programme

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Urdu Academy will celebrate its Golden Jubilee with a grand cultural programme titled ‘Suroor-e-Urdu Mahotsav’ on December 29, 2025, at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada.

The event is being organised by the Minority Welfare Department to mark the completion of 50 years of the Academy’s service to the promotion of the Urdu language and culture.

The celebrations will be held under the chairmanship of the newly appointed Chairman of the Urdu Academy, Muhammad Farooq Shibli.

Minister for Law and Minority Welfare NMD Farooq and Government Advisor Muhammad Ahmad Shareef will attend the event as Chief Guests.

Director of the Andhra Pradesh State Urdu Academy, Sheikh Muhammad Ghouse Peer, has appealed to Urdu language lovers, well-wishers, and the general public to attend the programme and make the Golden Jubilee celebrations a grand success, highlighting the richness and cultural heritage of the Urdu language.