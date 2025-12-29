Cycling helps in building healthy & pollution-free future: NTR Collector G Lakshmisha

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha stated that cycling plays a vital role in ensuring a healthy lifestyle and a pollution-free future.

He urged children and youth to adopt cycling as an enjoyable habit to improve both physical and mental health, and to move forward with the spirit of “Pedal for Fitness.”

The Fit India on Sundays Cycle Run programme, organised under the aegis of the District Sports Authority (DSA), was held at Dr. BR Ambedkar Smriti Vanam in the city.

The event was formally flagged off by Collectorwho actively participated in the cycling rally along with over 50 children, sports department officials, and members of the District Cycling Association.

The rally covered a distance of nearly 9 kilometres, passing through Benz Circle, Poly Clinic Road, PB Siddhartha College, and Red Circle. Addressing the participants, the Collector emphasised that mental health is as important as physical health and that cycling contributes significantly to achieving overall well-being.

He called upon citizens to take up cycling as a hobby, not only to maintain personal fitness but also to pass on a pollution-free environment as a valuable legacy to future generations. The Collector noted that a good habit can become a stepping stone to many successes and stressed the need to build awareness and develop cycling as a passion.

DSDO Kakarla Koteshwara Rao, District Cycling Association members Suguna Rao, coach Rahul, and others participated in the programme.