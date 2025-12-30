Andhra government to boost training facilities to help sportspersons excel globally, says MP

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is committed to providing the best possible training facilities and encouragement to sportspersons to help them excel at national and international levels, said Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath.

He inaugurated the Krishna Region sports competitions at the Government Polytechnic College campus in Vijayawada on Monday along with Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao. The three-day event is being organised under the aegis of the Department of Technical Education and features competitions in chess, kabaddi, table tennis, shuttle badminton, running and kho-kho.

Addressing the participants, the MP said reforms in the State’s sports policy have inspired athletes to actively pursue sports.

The government is focusing on identifying talent, providing encouragement and ensuring access to advanced training facilities. He added that steps are being taken to upgrade sports grounds and stadiums to national standards and to hold competitions at the grassroots level to bring out rural talent.

MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accords priority to sports development.