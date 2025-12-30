Clean air to every citizen is primary goal of Andhra government, says AQMC official

VIJAYAWADA: Principal secretary and Air Quality Monitoring Committee (AQMC) Chairman Kantilal Dande asserted that providing clean air to every citizen in the state is the primary goal of the government, and asked officials as well as the public to partner in efforts to build pollution-free cities.

With the objective of improving air quality in AP, the fifth review meeting of the AQMC formed under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) was held on Monday at the head office of the AP Pollution Control Board in Vijayawada.

The meeting extensively discussed the actions being taken under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). Commissioners from eleven municipalities with low air quality standards attended the meeting.

Officials were requested to accelerate pollution prevention measures in the non-attainment cities of Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Anantapur, Kurnool, and Chittoor, where the prescribed air quality standards are not met. Similarly, several suggestions were made to respective municipal commissioners to enhance air quality.

He suggested strictly checking vehicle emission test (PUC) certificates, taking action against those who do not follow the rules, and cancelling permissions for vehicles. He stated that mechanical road sweeping machines should be used to remove dust on the main roads.

The commissioners were urged to organise extensive awareness programmes on the damages caused by air pollution and the role of the public in its prevention.