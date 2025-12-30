CM Chandrababu Naidu hands over Rs one crore to family of constable

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore as compensation to the family of Excise Department Head Constable Pitcheshwara Rao, who died in an accidental incident while on duty.

The compensation was sanctioned under the SBI insurance scheme being implemented as part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the State government and the SBI in March 2025.

This marks the first instance of compensation being disbursed under the scheme since the agreement came into force.

Expressing deep condolences to the bereaved family, the Chief Minister assured them of the government’s full support and announced that compassionate appointment would be provided to an eligible family member.

Excise officials and association representatives thanked the Chief Minister for reorganising and revitalising the Excise Department within a short period after the formation of the government. Addressing Excise Department personnel, the CM urged them to work with dedication and uphold the government’s reputation.