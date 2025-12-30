Temples gear up for Vaikunta Ekadasi in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Spiritual fervour has gripped NTR, Krishna, and erstwhile Guntur districts as Vaishnava temples gear up for Mukkoti (Vaikunta) Ekadasi on Tuesday, with thousands of devotees expected to throng temples from early hours.

The main attraction is the Uttara Dwara Darshanam, symbolizing the gateway to Vaikuntha. The darshan will remain open for three to more than a week, allowing devotees from different regions to participate without congestion, starting early Tuesday.

Temples dedicated to Lord Sri Venkateswara, Sri Krishna, Chennakesava, Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, and Lord Rama are tastefully decorated, marking one of the most sacred Vaishnavite calendar days. Vibrant floral arrangements, mango leaf toranas, and spectacular illuminations welcome devotees.

Special canopies, festoons, and lighting enhance the festive ambience, with pujas, abhishekams, and Vaishnava hymns arranged.

Special arrangements have been made at major temples, including Punnammathota Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple and Labbipet Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Vijayawada, ISKCON Vijayawada, Dokiparru Sri Bhu Sametha Venkateswara Swamy Temple (Krishna district), Vaikuntapuram Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Tenali, Bachupet Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Machilipatnam, temples at Ananthavaram, Venkatapalem (Guntur district) and Agiripalli Sri Vyaghra Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple.

All Rama temples across the region have also been decorated and are expected to witness heavy footfall. This festive atmosphere reflects deep-rooted faith and cultural traditions associated with Mukkoti Ekadasi, making it an uplifting occasion for thousands of devotees across the three districts.

Speaking to TNIE, RD Murali Krishna, priest of the TTD-managed Punnammathota Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Vijayawada, said arrangements had been made under the guidance of Vijayawada region TTD Temple Superintendent Mallikharjuna Rao.