Vijayawada police impose strict curbs for New Year Day

VIJAYAWADA: To ensure that no untoward incidents occur during New Year celebrations, the Vijayawada city police have put in place stringent security measures.

NTR district Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajasekhara Babu announced that severval restrictions have been imposed in view of the New Year celebrations scheduled for the midnight of December 31.

He said all flyovers and major roads in the city will be closed during night hours for two days.

“Celebrations on roads at midnight have been strictly prohibited. Benz Circle and Kanakadurga flyovers will be completely closed during night hours. Gathering in groups and cutting cakes on roads has been banned,” the Commissioner said.

He warned that strict action will be taken against those driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol. Cases will be registered against anyone found violating the rules or creating disturbances.

“Stringent action will also be taken against motorists who remove silencers from their vehicles. Drunk-and-drive checks will be conducted across the city from midnight onwards,” he added.

The Commissioner said patrolling will be intensified on the night of December 31 and warned that serious actions will follow if anyone indulges in drunken brawls or disturbances.

He made it clear that bike stunts will not be tolerated and appealed especially to youth to refrain from bursting crackers at midnight.

He instructed hoteliers, event organisers and party organisers to obtain necessary permissions from the police and Excise departments if liquor is served to participants.