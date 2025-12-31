Andhra's NTR district administration to support investors under ‘One Family-One Entrepreneur’

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha said that the district administration would extend all possible support and cooperation to investors in line with the government’s vision of ‘Speed of Doing Business’ and the Chief Minister’s objective of “One Family - One Entrepreneur.”

Addressing a meeting with industrialists at the Collectorate on Tuesday, the Collector interacted with entrepreneurs who had signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) during the Visakhapatnam Partnership Summit-2025. He directed officials to ensure that these MoUs are implemented at the field level without delay.

Lakshmisha reviewed the assistance required by industrialists and instructed officials to follow a time-bound action plan. He also discussed land-related issues for the establishment of industries and asked Revenue Divisional Officers to prepare detailed land bank reports for Vijayawada, Nandigama and Tiruvuru divisions.

Emphasising continuous monitoring, he said special review meetings would help resolve land-related issues quickly and strengthen coordination between officials and industrialists.