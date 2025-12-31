Healthy breakfast habits reshape food culture, livelihoods in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: A quiet yet significant lifestyle shift is unfolding across Vijayawada, with citizens increasingly embracing healthy, plant-based food habits, especially during breakfast hours. From early morning onwards, public parks, busy junctions, footpaths near hospitals, educational institutions, and residential localities are witnessing long queues at small stalls serving vegetable juices, millet-based dishes, and traditional healthy drinks.

A striking example can be seen in and around the IGMC area, as well as near popular morning-walk parks, where commuters, morning walkers, visitors, fitness enthusiasts, and office-goers line up at makeshift counters offering fresh bottle gourd, ash gourd, cucumber, carrot, and wheatgrass (godhuma gaddi) juices along with millet-based tiffins. The demand is so high that vendors sell out their stock within a few hours.

Preference for Natural & Preventive Nutrition

Health awareness, particularly regarding heart-related ailments, diabetes, obesity, and digestive issues, appears to be the key driver behind this trend. Many residents believe that replacing oil-rich, processed breakfasts with fresh vegetables and millets helps prevent lifestyle diseases and maintain long-term wellness.

Millet-based items such as jowar, ragi, and bajra preparations, once considered rural staples, are now finding renewed acceptance among urban consumers.

Freshly extracted vegetable juices, sold at affordable prices, are seen as a convenient and natural alternative to packaged health drinks.

Interestingly, athletes, sportspersons, morning walkers, and fitness enthusiasts form a noticeable share of the early-morning customers. Visitors and regular commuters are seen stopping to taste these drinks, reflecting an acceptance of healthy food.