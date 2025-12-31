Overall crime rate drops to 21.6% in NTR district

VIJAYAWADA: The overall crime rate in NTR district fell by 21.66 per cent in 2025, with police registering 9,503 cases compared to 11,977 cases in 2024.

Addressing a press conference at the city police office on Tuesday, NTR District Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajashekhara Babu said technology-driven policing and extensive public outreach contributed significantly to the decline.

He said the district police integrated advanced AI-based systems, including CCTV and drone vigil, Suraksha 360, cloud patrolling, ASTraM, e-Pahara, the Facial Recognition System and the Device Health Monitoring System (DHMS).

The CP said the district’s technology-driven policing initiatives, particularly the use of drones and AI for law enforcement and traffic management, had not only enhanced day-to-day policing but also inspired several other districts and neighbouring States to adopt similar models.

He attributed the reduction to awareness programmes on cybercrime prevention and helmet use, which also led to fewer accidental deaths. He said thefts, murders, bodily offences, road accidents and crimes against women declined compared to 2024, while focused steps were under way to tackle cybercrime.

Crimes against women declined by seven per cent, and fatal and non-fatal road accidents dropped by an average of 19 per cent. The CP said, “Our vision for 2026 is Invisible Police and Smart Infrastructure. Capacity building will be strengthened through technology, and young officers are being trained to carry forward these initiatives.”