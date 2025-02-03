Machilipatnam yoga event earns spot in International Book of World Records

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Yoga Sabha 2025 event in Machilipatnam achieved a milestone on Sunday morning as 148 participants performed 108 Surya Namaskars, earning a place in the International Book of World Records. The event, organised on the occasion of Ratha Saptami on Tuesday, emphasised the importance of yoga in promoting physical and mental well-being.

Krishna District Collector DK Balaji inaugurated the event organised by the Andhra Pradesh Yoga Sabha. The participants began Surya Namaskars with a recitation from the Bhagavad Gita by Dharmacharini Jonnalagadda Madhavi of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

In his address, Collector Balaji highlighted the holistic benefits of yoga. “Yoga improves both physical and mental health, enabling individuals to lead a more balanced and healthier life,” he said. The Collector also actively participated in the session, performing 108 Surya Namaskars alongside the other participants.

Certificates of participation were presented to all 148 individuals, which included teachers, employees and students.