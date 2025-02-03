Teamwork is key to succeed in business: Jonty Rhodes

VIJAYAWADA: Legendary South African cricketer and renowned motivational speaker Jonty Rhodes highlighted the importance of teamwork in achieving success. He delivered the keynote address at the Business Network India (BNI) Conclave 3.0 in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Known for his exceptional fielding skills, Rhodes emphasised how teamwork leads to victory on the field, and how cooperation drives success in the corporate world.

BNI Vijayawada Executive Directors Jai Desai and Vishal Desai highlighted advanced technological system designed to foster connections among entrepreneurs.