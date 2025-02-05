Intermediate student found dead in hostel room in Vijayawada; family demands probe

VIJAYAWADA: An 18-year-old intermediate student, Gurram Venunath, was found dead in his hostel room at a private college in Kanuru, Krishna district.

On the basis of a note reportedly found near his body, college authorities said he ended his life due to academic stress.

According to the note, Venunath took the extreme step as he was struggling to focus on his studies after falling in love.

However, his family disputed this claim, stating that the handwriting in the letter was not his. They said he had been staying in the hostel to improve his academics, particularly mathematics. Penamaluru Inspector Venkataramana said Venunath, a native of Guruvindapalli village in Thotlavalluru mandal, was found dead in his room.

On Monday night, he reportedly spoke to his father around 11 pm, and asked his roommate to sleep elsewhere. The next morning, hostel students discovered his body, and informed the college management, who alerted the police.

Venunath had failed mathematics in his second year and was staying in the hostel to concentrate on his studies. His grieving parents have demanded a thorough probe. Police have registered a case of suspicious death.