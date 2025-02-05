Woman dies during MRI scan in Eluru; family alleges negligence

VIJAYAWADA: Nallaguchu Rama Tulasamma, a 61-year-old resident of Prati Kolla Lanka village in Eluru Rural mandal, died while undergoing an MRI scan at Susmitha Diagnostic Centre.

Tulasamma had been undergoing dialysis treatment at Ayush Hospital in Eluru and had a pacemaker fitted earlier.

Her husband, Koteswara Rao, alleged that the staff at the diagnostic centre failed to recognise his wife’s pacemaker and dialysis plug, which he claims led to her death during the procedure.

He explained that doctors had recommended the MRI after Tulasamma experienced dizziness for several days. Rao has demanded strict action against the staff and lodged a police complaint, holding them responsible for the incident.

Rao stated that his wife entered the scan centre and seemed fine at first. While she was inside the MRI machine, he held her legs to prevent movement as asked by the staff. When she began to show signs of discomfort, he called the technician for assistance but claimed the technician was unresponsive, only advising him to instruct her not to move. It was later realised that Tulasamma had passed away during the scan.

Representatives from the scanning centre have not commented on the incident. In the evening, the Eluru DMHO visited the facility.