AP Excise Commissioner reviews Machilipatnam, Vuyyuru stations, extends application deadline

VIJAYAWADA: Excise Commissioner Nishanth Kumar conducted inspections at the Machilipatnam and Vuyyuru Excise Stations on Wednesday to review the application process, excise crimes, and enforcement measures.

During his visit to Machilipatnam, he emphasised that illicitly distilled (ID) liquor would not be tolerated under any circumstances and instructed officials to take strict action against offenders. He also stressed the importance of rigorously implementing Navodayam 2.0 to ensure compliance with government policies. To provide applicants with additional time, he announced that the deadline for submitting applications has been extended until 5 pm on February 8, 2025.

At the Vuyyuru Excise Station, Nishanth Kumar interacted with applicants and inquired whether they faced any difficulties. The applicants expressed satisfaction with the simplified application process, commending the efficient handling of applications by the excise department.

He issued instructions regarding individuals placed under “bind over” orders. He directed staff to coordinate with Revenue officials to recover the bond amounts from those who repeat offences, reinforcing the deterrent effect of the law.