CM Naidu orders IAS officer for Indrakeeladri temple; five staffers suspended over corruption

VIJAYAWADA: Following the request of Endowments Commissioner and in-charge Executive Officer of Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD), K Ramachandra Mohan, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reportedly instructed the officials to appoint an IAS officer for effective administration of the temple, which is second biggest in the State after Tirumala.

According to sources, it is learnt that the State government intended to appoint an IAS officer at Indrakeeladri temple in line with the TTD. It may be recalled that the Naidu-led government appointed IAS officers as EO to the temple earlier between 2016 and 2018. However, the previous YSRCP government did not think it was necessary to appoint an IAS officer for the role.

The endowments officials are also of similar view that an IAS officer could streamline the administration and expedite the works taken up under master development plan.

Five temple staffers face action over corruption charge

The SDMSD EO suspended two employees and removed three outsourcing employees from service for collecting money from devotees under the guise of providing VIP special darshans during a surprise inspection on Wednesday.