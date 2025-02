VIJAYAWADA: Vignan University, Vadlamudi, launched the national-level Vignan’s Mahotsav 2K25 on Thursday.

Renowned Music composer SS Thaman, the chief guest, inaugurated the event and invited students to an NTR Trust Charity Show.

Former volleyball player Manyam Tulasi Reddy urged students to play sports. The festival, held annually for 18 years, featured 80 events. Actor Vishwak Sen and others will attend on the second day.