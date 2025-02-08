NCAP reduces pollution in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: NTR Collector Dr G Lakshmisha stressed the critical importance of air quality for public health and urged officials to adopt innovative measures to improve it. He commended the efforts of the Pollution Control Board (PCB) and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), which, in coordination with various departments, have yielded positive results in improving air quality.

At the Vijayawada City Implementation Committee meeting held at the Collectorate on Friday, officials reviewed the progress of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). They discussed the impact of ongoing initiatives and outlined strategies for further pollution reduction.

The Collector highlighted that the NCAP aims to reduce PM10 fine particulate matter by 20-30% between 2021-22 and 2025-26. He noted that with the support of the PCB and funding from the 15th Finance Commission, the PM10 levels in Vijayawada have decreased from 67 in 2021-22 to 61.8. The Andhra Pradesh PCB is monitoring air quality through four air quality monitoring stations across the city. VMC chief Dhyanachandra HM informed the committee that the VMC has implemented several measures to reduce dust pollution, including road construction, paving, expanding green spaces, using mechanical sweepers, and enhancing solid waste management.

The Collector emphasised the need to accelerate these efforts and implement measures to reduce pollution at traffic junctions. He also advocated for the promotion of battery-operated vehicles, electric rickshaws, and solar-powered e-rickshaws through a special drive. He urged the swift completion of projects under the Intelligent Traffic Management System and suggested using drones for mist sprinkling to identify pollution hotspots.