VMC chief expresses ire over delay in improving sanitation at NTR Complex

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Dhyanachandra HM conducted inspections at Gopal Reddy Road in Circle 2, Canal Road in Circle 1, and near APSRMC School in Circle 3 on Friday. He also inspected the Anna Canteen at Gopal Reddy Road in Circle 2.

In the 23rd Division of NTR Complex on Gopal Reddy Road, he reviewed sanitation management and expressed displeasure over the delay in replacing urinals with toilets, despite prior orders.

Inspecting the Vinayak Temple and Canal Road, he directed officials to construct permanent toilets for devotees visiting during Dasara and Bhavani Deeksha. He also instructed the installation and painting of fences on all city bridges. In light of the Krishna-Guntur Graduate MLC elections, he ordered officials to strictly adhere to the Model Code of Conduct and remove banners, flex boards, and other political advertisements.

During his visit to the Anna Canteen near APSRMC School in Circle 3, he examined water supply and toilet repairs and warned that no unauthorised repairs should be undertaken at any Anna Canteen.

Chief Engineer R Srinath Reddy, Chief City Planner GVGSV Prasad, In-charge Medical Health Officer Dr Suresh Babu, Superintending Engineers P Satyanarayana and P Satyakumari, Dy City Planner Chandrabose, EE Srinivas Reddy, and others were present.