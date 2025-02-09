CTF arrests six youths for ganja smuggling in Vijayawada; 9kg seized

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) arrested six individuals on Saturday in connection with ganja smuggling and peddling activities.

The CTF officers seized 9 kg of ganja in their possession, and a case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP – Task Force) A Srinivas Rao, the six arrested individuals are: Pedasonaganti Praneeth alias Praneeth Marle (23) of Durgapuram, Gandham Jaswanth (20) of Gollapudi Saipuram Colony, Kodali Emerald (23) of Prasadampadu, Ganga Srinu (25) of Bawajipet, Mayara Mahesh (22), and Kakarla Chaitanya (19) of Kedareshwarraopet. The accused are reported to be addicted to ganja and were also involved in selling it to others.

The accused are said to have procured the illicit substance from a mediator in the Visakhapatnam agency and sold it at inflated prices by dividing it into smaller packets. “The six accused have contacts with several college students, and a detailed investigation is underway to trace and dismantle the entire racket,” the ADCP said.