Traffic diversions in place for Gunadala Mary Matha festivities in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the annual three-day Gunadala Mary Matha festivities, scheduled from February 9 to 11, Vijayawada city traffic police have implemented traffic diversions starting from the night of February 8.

In a press release, NTR District Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajasekhar Babu stated that the traffic diversions were introduced to ensure the convenience of residents and devotees visiting the city. Vehicular traffic will be diverted at various points across the city from February 9 to 11.

According to the traffic police, all motor vehicles—except city buses and two-wheelers—coming from Seetharampuram Junction towards Gunadala will be redirected at Chuttugunta Centre towards Visalandhra Office Road (Chandra Rajeswara Rao Road). Vehicles coming from Gannavaram and heading towards Eluru Road will be diverted at Ramavarappadu Junction towards Benz Circle.

RTC city buses coming from Chuttugunta will be diverted to a newly arranged temporary bus stand near Padavala Revu and will return to Chuttugunta Centre as needed. City buses coming from Ramavarappadu Ring Road will be diverted at ESI Hospital Junction towards Christurajapuram, and Siddhartha Arts College.

Special buses will be allowed up to Gunadala Centre, while RTC buses coming from Amma Kalyana Mandapam will be diverted at Gunadala Panchayat Office towards Gunadala Centre.