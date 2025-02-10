Gunadala Mary Matha fest in Vijayawada begins with devotion, thousands visit shrine

VIJAYAWADA: The three-day Gunadala Mary Matha festival commenced with great devotion on Sunday, drawing thousands of devotees to the sacred hill shrine. The celebrations began with the ceremonial lighting of lamps by Vijayawada Catholic Diocese Bishop Most Rev Thelagathoti Joseph Raja Rao, Monsignor Fr. M Prasad, Fr. M Gabriel, Rector Fr. Y William Jayaraju, and other clergy members.

Marking its 101st year, the annual feast began with a special Samishti Divya Pooja Bali (Holy Mass) at 7:00 AM, followed by cultural performances at the Bishop Gracy High School Grounds in Vijayawada. Bishop Raja Rao reflected on Pope Francis declaring 2025 as the Jubilee Year, describing the Gunadala Shrine as a place of divine miracles and solace. He encouraged devotees to seek the intercession of Mother Mary during times of hardship, trusting in her prayers to bring God’s grace and comfort.

Fr. PK Joseph shared a powerful message on divine intervention, recalling Jesus’ first miracle at the wedding in Cana, where he turned water into wine. In the afternoon, at 3:00 PM, a grand procession took place, with the statue of Mother Mary carried through the streets of Gunadala.