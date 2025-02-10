Three arrested for sexual assault of engineering student in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district police arrested three persons for repeatedly raping an engineering student and threatening to upload her pictures online.

According to Nandigama Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) A Bala Gangadhar Tilak, the three accused were identified as Sk Gali Saida, Shaik Hussain and Ch Prabhu Kumar, all natives of Kanchikacherla town. The girl is a second year engineering student at a private college in Paritala. She lived in a hostel near the college campus.

The prime accused, Gali Saida, met the girl through common friends. They soon became good friends and he proposed to marry her. The girl accepted his proposal.

Two months ago, he took the girl to his friend’s room in Kanchikacherla, where they reportedly got intimate.

Saida reportedly took obscene pictures and videos of the girl and later shared them with his two friends: Hussain and Prabhu Kumar. The duo then threatened to upload the girl’s pictures online and repeatedly raped her.

Unable to bear the torture, she filed a complaint with the police. A case was registered under various sections of BNS and IT Act. Further investigation is ongoing. “Saida shared photos and videos of the girl with the other two accused, Hussain and Prabhu Kumar, who further blackmailed her to fulfil their carnal desires. They were arrested. Their mobile phones have been seized and will be sent to the forensic science laboratory (FSL) for examination,” said ACP Tilak.