Krishna district gears up for Legislative Council polls

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna District Election Officer and Collector DK Balaji stressed the importance of effective coordination among officials for ensuring error-free election management ahead of the Legislative Council Graduate Constituency elections. On Monday, Collector Balaji and District SP R Gangadhar Rao held a special meeting with nodal officers at the Collectorate Conference Hall to review preparations.

The Collector emphasized strict adherence to Election Commission guidelines and reminded officials that the same rules for general elections also apply to Legislative Council polls. He urged officials to remain vigilant and complete all arrangements at polling stations ahead of the February 27 election.

Polling will take place at 77 stations across the district. Of the 63,114 registered voters, 36,321 are men, 27,789 women, and four belong to other categories. The nomination process and vote counting will be conducted in Guntur. To ensure smooth election operations, distribution, reception, and temporary strong rooms are being established at three revenue divisions: Machilipatnam Noble College, Gudivada Revenue Divisional Office, and Vuyyuru Revenue Divisional Office. A route map is being developed.

A total of 250 ballot boxes will be used, and 462 election personnel will be trained on February 12.