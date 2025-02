Mass drug administration launched to curb filariasis

VIJAYAWADA: As part of India’s mission to eliminate Filariasis by 2030, a nationwide mass drug administration (MDA) programme was launched on Monday across 111 districts in 13 States. Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda inaugurated the initiative via video conference, joined by Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav and senior health officials.

Andhra Pradesh currently reports 40,877 cases of filariasis, with 196 new cases detected since 2014, including 77 in Vizianagaram district and 50 in East Godavari.