Follow traffic rules: Collector to youth in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha stressed that the future of the country depends on its youth and urged everyone to follow traffic rules for a safer society.

Speaking at the 36th National Road Safety Month event at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium, he highlighted the alarming rise in road accidents, noting that over 400 fatalities were recorded in NTR district last year.

Flagging off a road safety walkathon to Benz Circle alongside Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner HM Dhyanchandra, the Collector stressed the need for responsible road use and warned of legal action against violators.

DTC A Mohan, stated that awareness programmes and committee meetings are being held regularly.

Andhra Pradesh NGO leaders KV Siva Reddy and A Vidyasagar urged government employees to set an example by following traffic rules.