Vignan, Schneider Electric ink pact to set up skill development centre in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Vignan University, Vadlamudi, has entered into a partnership with Schneider Electric India Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru, through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) announced on Tuesday. The MoU was exchanged by Vignan’s University Vice-Chancellor Colonel, Professor P. Nagabhushan, and Schneider Electric’s Vice-President Sumathi Sahagal, alongside Registrar Dr. M.S. Raghunathan.

This collaboration marks Vignan’s University as the first academic institution in India to sign an MoU with Schneider Electric under their ‘Green Yodha’ initiative. The partnership aims to establish a Centre of Excellence, an Automation Centre, and a Skill Development Centre at the university. Additionally, both parties have committed to reducing emissions by 33-35% by 2030, compared to 2005 standards.

Schneider Electric will offer specialised M.Tech, MBA (Research), and Ph.D. programs for its employees at Vignan’s University, fostering industry-academia integration. Students will benefit from internships, placements, and hands-on training, with exposure to cutting-edge technologies in Sustainable Energy, Automation, IoT, and Power Management. Joint research initiatives will allow students and faculty to collaborate with Schneider Electric’s experts on real-world R&D projects.

Schneider Electric also plans to set up laboratories and a Startup and Innovation Hub at the university, enhancing career prospects for students in Smart Grid, Energy Management, and Automation fields. The academic curriculum will be aligned with industry needs, equipping students with relevant skills. Sumathi expressed excitement about the MoU, emphasising its role in encouraging exploration of new technologies and providing specialized training for students and faculty alike. The event was attended by senior officials from Schneider Electric and Vignan Group.