AP approves new 100-bed hospitals in Mangalagiri, Nandigama

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has approved significant healthcare infrastructure projects, including the construction and upgrading of area hospitals in Mangalagiri and Nandigama.

In Chinakakani village, four acres of land from the previously allotted 10 acres have been reassigned for the construction of a 100-bed area hospital in Mangalagiri. This land, initially allocated to the Yarlagadda Venkanna Chowdary Medical Foundation Trust and later transferred to Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS), has now been repurposed for public healthcare use.

The Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) has proposed expanding the allocated land to 7.35 acres to accommodate the hospital. This expansion will require the dismantling of an existing donated building and the registration block. The YVC Oncology Wing, currently located on-site, will be relocated to the upgraded government hospital in Mangalagiri.

The government approved the upgrade of the Community Health Centre in Nandigama from a 50-bed facility to a 100-bed area hospital. This project, estimated at Rs 34.48 crore, includes Rs 28.60 crore for construction, Rs 3.38 crore for recurring costs, and Rs 2.50 crore for land acquisition. In response to a request from the local MLA, the government has decided to build the new hospital within the existing CHC premises, which covers 2.4 acres. A new G+4 block, spanning 60,000 sq. ft, will be constructed, requiring minimal demolition of ancillary structures.