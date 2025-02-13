Major fire destroys stalls at Kashmir Jalakanya Exhibition in Vijayawada; no casualties

VIJAYAWADA: A major fire broke out at RTC Grounds near Sitara Centre under Bhavanipuram police station limits on Wednesday at around 12 noon, destroying several makeshift shops at the Kashmir Jalakanya Exhibition.

The fire, suspected to have started due to a short circuit in a shop selling plastic items, spread to adjacent stalls and triggered three gas cylinder explosions in food stalls. Firefighters responded swiftly and brought the blaze under control. No casualties were reported as the exhibition was empty at the time. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire originated in a small shop due to an electrical short circuit, and within 30 minutes, a significant portion of the exhibition was engulfed in flames. The explosions from the gas cylinders intensified the fire, raising panic in the vicinity.

Fire officer Sankara Rao stated, “We managed to contain the fire quickly, preventing it from spreading further.” ACP Durga Rao confirmed that there were no deaths or injuries. A case has been registered at Bhavanipuram police station, and an investigation is underway.