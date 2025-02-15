Data-driven decision-making key to governance, business: AP Special Chief Secretary RP Sisodiya

VIJAYAWADA: Data is the backbone of modern governance and business strategy. Organisations that leverage analytics and AI will shape the future, said Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) RP Sisodiya, while inaugurating the National Seminar on Advance in Business Analytics and Intelligence at Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU).

In his address, Sisodiya highlighted the transformative role of data-driven decision-making in governance and industry. He emphasised AI and big data’s impact on revenue management and public service delivery, enabling strategic, informed choices. He also stressed the importance of preparing students for a data-driven world and urged professionals to embrace technological advancements while considering ethical implications.

ANU V-C Prof. K Gangadhara Rao presided over the seminar, lauding the university’s role in fostering research and industry collaboration in business analytics. Seminar Director and Head of Commerce and Business Administration, Prof. R Siva Ram Prasad, underscored the significance of data analytics in business strategy.