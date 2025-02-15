PNB organises MSME customer outreach program

VIJAYAWADA: Punjab National Bank, Circle Office Vijayawada has organised ‘MSME Customer Outreach Programme’ at five different locations namely Vijayawada, Guntur, Kadapa, Nellore and Tirupati.

The programmes were inaugurated by chief guests from various departments/ trade association presidents at these centres.

The programmes received good response and the bank could mobilise leads to the tune of Rs 230 crore. On Friday, the event was launched by Vasireddy Murali Krishna- Present,FAPSIA and was graced by the bank staff.