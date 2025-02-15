Vijayawada hosts Saksham 2025 launch, officials stress fuel conservation

VIJAYAWADA: The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Government of India, launched its annual flagship fuel conservation campaign, Saksham 2025, at Tummalapalli Vari Kshetrayya Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Friday. The State Level Coordinator for the Oil Industry organised the event, with Saurabh Gaur, Commissioner of Civil Supplies & Ex-officio Secretary to the State government attending as chief guest.

In his keynote address, Gaur stressed the importance of reducing petroleum consumption. He urged citizens to adopt clean energy alternatives and stressed the need for energy-efficient driving habits like carpooling and turning off engines at signals. He encouraged students to become oil conservation ambassadors.

State Level Coordinator V Venu Madhav highlighted that Saksham promotes fuel conservation awareness through activities like Cyclothon, Walkathon and CNG Auto/Car Rally.