33 trained to develop model villages in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 33 youngsters completed their training at the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (NIRDPR) to help transform villages into model villages, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) announced on Sunday.

Trained under the Kesineni Foundation in Hyderabad, the candidates received certificates and will be designated as Panchayat Champions. Their primary role will be to ensure the effective implementation of Central and State government schemes at the village level.

“These Panchayat Champions will act as a bridge between the people and the government, coordinating with village leaders on development works and scheme implementation. We are planning to provide water to every household in Tiruvuru,” said Kesineni.

He also revealed that a special initiative is under consideration to establish sanitary napkin manufacturing units at four locations, aiming to provide affordable hygiene products to poor communities. The MP emphasised his commitment to rural development and welfare.