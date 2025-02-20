Vijayawada cops draw rebuke for failure to seize Vamsi’s phone

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada police are facing criticism from senior officials and TDP leaders for alleged failure over seizing mobile phones and gadgets belonging to former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan during his arrest in connection with the Gannavaram TDP office attack and abduction case.
Vamsi was arrested on Thursday from his residence in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, after Mudunuri Kiran complained. Kiran alleged that his brother, Mudunuri Satyavardhan, was abducted and threatened into filing a hostile petition in the SC and ST Special Court in Vijayawada, withdrawing the case against Vamsi and others related to the TDP office attack. Patamata police booked Vamsi under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
However, during the arrest, Vamsi allegedly hid his electronic gadgets, including mobile phones, to avoid seizure. He reportedly distracted the police team led by ADCP (Law and Order) Gunnam Ramakrishna and sub-inspector Shabbir. Shockingly, none of the officers seized his mobile phones — a critical oversight, as mobile phones are often key evidence in such cases.
“A person’s arrest typically includes the seizure of evidence like phones or weapons. Unfortunately, in this case, the police failed to secure the mobile phones, which are essential to establish evidence of the crime,” a senior police official stated on condition of anonymity. The failure has raised concerns among investigators, who fear that incriminating digital evidence may now be lost. Two teams were sent to Hyderabad to recover the missing devices, but their efforts have been unsuccessful.
A departmental inquiry is reportedly underway to identify officers responsible for this lapse, amid allegations that some officials colluded with Vamsi to help him avoid the seizure of his mobile phones. Meanwhile, Vamsi filed a self-affidavit in the SC and ST court, claiming he had no involvement in the abduction case and requesting medical assistance and basic facilities like a bed. The probe continues, with mounting pressure for a transparent inquiry into the procedural lapses.