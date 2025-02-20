Vijayawada cops draw rebuke for failure to seize Vamsi’s phone

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada police are facing criticism from senior officials and TDP leaders for alleged failure over seizing mobile phones and gadgets belonging to former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan during his arrest in connection with the Gannavaram TDP office attack and abduction case.

Vamsi was arrested on Thursday from his residence in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, after Mudunuri Kiran complained. Kiran alleged that his brother, Mudunuri Satyavardhan, was abducted and threatened into filing a hostile petition in the SC and ST Special Court in Vijayawada, withdrawing the case against Vamsi and others related to the TDP office attack. Patamata police booked Vamsi under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

However, during the arrest, Vamsi allegedly hid his electronic gadgets, including mobile phones, to avoid seizure. He reportedly distracted the police team led by ADCP (Law and Order) Gunnam Ramakrishna and sub-inspector Shabbir. Shockingly, none of the officers seized his mobile phones — a critical oversight, as mobile phones are often key evidence in such cases.