Andhra: Coromandel International donates RO water plant to school in Prakasam district

VIJAYAWADA: Coromandel International Limited, as part of its CSR initiative, has donated an RO drinking water plant to Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya(KGBV) in PC Palli of Prakasam district on Thursday. MLA Dr Mukku Ugra Narasimha Reddy, accompanied by company Vice President GV Subbareddy inaugurated the facility in the presence of Regional Business Head KSR Chakravarthi, and other officials.

On the occaasion, MLA Reddy commended Coromandel for addressing the school’s water issues, as local water sources are contaminated with fluoride, causing health problems such as kidney issues. He acknowledged the company’s contributions to both business and social welfare.

Subbareddy encouraged students to value their education and make their teachers proud, while also advising farmers to adopt integrated nutrient management for healthier soil and sustainable agriculture. The event was attended by the school staff, students, local leaders, and Coromandel officials, including Zonal Manager N Hari and Divisional Agronomist M Mohan Kumar.