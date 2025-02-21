Vijayawada

Cops reunite four missing girls with kin in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Gannavaram police swiftly reunited four girl students with their parents within three hours of receiving a complaint on Thursday. The students, from Mustabad village, left home at 2 am after being reprimanded for skipping college.

According to police, the girls, studying at a private intermediate college, missed classes on Wednesday to visit a shopping mall in Vijayawada. When the college management informed their parents, the girls were scolded, leading them to leave home, feeling humiliated.

After receiving the missing complaint, Gannavaram police launched a search operation, tracking their mobile signals and reviewing CCTV footage. They were found at Vijayawada railway station, boarding a train to Hyderabad. Alerts to Sattenapalli and Piduguralla authorities led to their identification and safe return.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha praised the police for their swift and efficient action.

