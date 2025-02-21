‘Your Doc at Your Doorstep’ for marginalised people in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to enhance healthcare access to the marginalised communities in the State, the Andhra Pradesh Red Cross Society (APRCS) and Delhi-based REC Foundation will launch the ‘Mee Doctor Mee Intiki’ (Your Doctor at Your Doorstep) initiative starting this April.

Speaking after signing an Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) in Vijayawada on Thursday, APRCS General Secretary and CEO Dr AK Parida said, “This is the biggest CSR project of APRCS since the State’s bifurcation. It aims to reduce infant and maternal mortality rates, combat communicable diseases, and ensure 100% immunisation in underserved areas.”

REC Foundation’s Chief Programme Manager Sanjay Kumar Roy said, “We are committed to bringing quality healthcare to the most vulnerable. This initiative aligns with our vision of inclusive growth and social welfare.” Governor S Abdul Nazeer, President of AP Red Cross, will officially launch the project in April 2025.

The initiative, which covers 33 districts across the country, aims to benefit marginalised communities in seven districts of the State. The tribal population of Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Palnadu, Tirupati, and Nandyal districts will be covered under the latest Red Cross initiative besides the women and elderly of fishing communities in Konaseema and Godavari districts.

With a budget of Rs 8.40 crore, funded by the REC Foundation, the project will run for three years. Mobile medical units staffed by a doctor, a nurse, and a pharmacist will visit doorsteps, offering free consultations and distributing essential medicines.