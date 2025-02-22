Over 600 students take part in AMEYA 2025 at SRM

VIJAYAWADA: AMEYA 2025, the annual flagship event of SRM University-AP’s management precinct, concluded successfully, blending entrepreneurship, business networking, and cultural activities.

With Business Standard as the media partner and Board Infinity, IDP International Education Specialist, Unstop, Simple, and Dream Abroad as collaborators, the event provided a platform for innovation and connections.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. K Manoj Arora, Registrar Prof. R Prem Kumar, and Dean-Paari School of Business, Prof. Bharadhwaj Sivakumaran, inaugurated the B-Fest. Over 600 participants from various institutions joined the celebration.

Key highlights included Biz Hunt, B-Quiz, Mr & Ms AMEYA, chenda melam, and student-run stalls, with a prize pool of Rs 1.75 lakh. Dishi Jain and Octavio were crowned & , while Vignesh’s team won Biz Hunt and Shashank’s team placed second.

Shaleem Raju, John Hamsa, and Kannam Naidu won the B-Quiz, showcasing exceptional talent.