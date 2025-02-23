Prostitution racket busted, 11 arrested in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Machavaram police busted a prostitution racket on Friday night, arresting 11 persons and rescuing 20 women.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team led by Inspector Prakash raided Studio 9 Spa in Veterinary Colony, where illegal activities were being carried out under the guise of a spa and saloon.

According to Circle Inspector Prakash, the organisers, Chalasani Bhargav and his partners, were running the illegal operation in a multistorey building with saloon business permits. They allegedly recruited women from Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, and other northern States, operating the business online.

The spa manager, Syam Kumar, was taken into custody, and a case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS and ITP Act.

Accused Syam Kumar had installed advanced locking systems and CCTV cameras to evade police raids.

Bhargav, also known for running a YouTube channel, is absconding, and special teams have been formed to nab him. Police confirmed he has prior cases against him.