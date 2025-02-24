Drusya Vedika audience club holds classical dance recital, social play

VIJAYAWADA: Drusya Vedika, a Vijayawada-based audience club, organised a cultural evening on Sunday at Velidandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam Hall.

The event began with a traditional Kuchipudi dance recital by the disciples of Ch Ajay Kumar.

Around 25 dance artistes performed classical pieces such as Ganapathi Talam, Bho Sambho, Ananda Tandavam, and Siva Thandavam, earning applause from the audience.

Following the dance recital, a social play titled ‘Angikam Bhuvanam Asya’ was staged. Written by A Hrudaya Raj and directed by Ramesh Babu Vempati, the play depicted the struggles and ambitions of theatre artists despite their everyday hardships. The cast included Vempati Ramesh, Pogarthi Nageswara Rao, Dundi Krishna, Sridhar, Saritha, and Rajeswari.

Chief guests Devineni Kishore Kumar and Ambati Madhumohan Krishna praised the artists and organisers for their efforts in promoting cultural arts. The event was coordinated by Naren Borra, Kathi Syam Prasad, and Evani Ramesh Babu.