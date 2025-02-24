NTR police recover 372 lost phones worth Rs 60 lakh

VIJAYAWADA: The NTR district cyber crime police recovered and returned 372 lost mobile phones worth Rs 60 lakh on Sunday.

Speaking to the media at the Command Control Room, Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajasekhar Babu stated that the lost phones were tracked using advanced technology. He added that more than 2,000 mobile phones had been recovered and returned to their rightful owners.

Special teams under the cybercrime police station were formed to trace and locate the missing phones using modern technology.

“Mobile phones play a crucial role as they store personal data, bank details, and government identity cards linked to various services,” the CP said. He urged the public to utilise the ChatBot mobile application to report lost phones.

“This tool enables citizens to report missing devices without visiting a police station. By sending a ‘Hi’ message to 9440627057 via WhatsApp, users receive a link to a portal where they can submit details such as name, address, International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number, and the phone’s last known location,” he explained.

CP Babu also cautioned the public against rising frauds involving investment scams, digital arrests, and lottery schemes. He warned that individuals earning money through such means could become accused, as the funds they received might belong to victims of cyber fraud.

Under the Suraksha initiative, city police plan to install 2,000 CCTV cameras in March to enhance security, he added.