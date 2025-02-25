Chilli farmers in Andhra Pradesh to get Rs 11,781 MSP

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for IT and HRD Nara Lokesh expressed gratitude to the Central Government for approving a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 11,781 per quintal for chilli farmers under the Market Intervention Scheme, with both the Centre and the State sharing the financial burden equally.

Lokesh credited the move to the efforts of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for their positive response to Naidu’s request.

Taking to X, Lokesh remarked that while the previous government had allegedly compromised state interests for personal gains, the current administration under Naidu is committed to safeguarding farmers’ welfare.

He highlighted that Naidu’s persistent discussions with the Centre led to this decision, which includes the procurement of 2.58 lakh tonnes of chilli at MSP for 2024-25.