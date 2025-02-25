Schedule for Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council biennial elections out

VIJAYAWADA: The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the biennial elections to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, which will fill five seats vacated by retiring Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs). The elections will be held on March 20, 2025, from 9 am to 4 pm, with vote counting set for 5 pm the same day.

The notification will be issued on March 3, with the last date for filing nominations on March 10. Scrutiny of nominations is scheduled forV March 11, and candidates can withdraw by March 13.

The five MLCs retiring on March 29, 2025, are Duvvarapu Rama Rao, Parchuri Ashok Babu, B Tirumala Naidu, and Yanamala Ramakrishnudu. Krishna Murthy Janga’s seat has remained vacant since May 15, 2024, and will also be filled through this election.

With a commanding majority in the Assembly, the ruling alliance of TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP, holding 164 of the 175 seats, is poised to secure all five MLC positions.