Avanigadda MLA invited to first AAA National Convention in Philadelphia

VIJAYAWADA: Avanigadda MLA Dr Mandali Buddha Prasad has been invited to the first Andhra Pradesh American Association (AAA) National Convention in Philadelphia, USA, on March 28 and 29.

Andhra Pradesh American Association New Jersey President and Convention Convener Satya Vejju formally invited Buddha Prasad during a meeting at his Avanigadda office.

He highlighted that the association, founded by Hari Motupalli and led by National President Balaji Veernala, has expanded to 15 US States in 18 months, amassing over 15,000 members.

The inaugural convention is expected to draw 20,000 Telugu attendees.

Swathi Sri, Boppana Lakshminarayana Prasad, and Sriram Digital Network Manager Boppana Sriram were present.