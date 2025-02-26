Contract lecturers seek pending honorarium

VIJAYAWADA: Contract lior and polytechnic colleges have raised concerns over the non-payment of their May 2024 honorarium.

Despite fulfilling assigned duties, around 4,000 lecturers have not received their remuneration and are urging the government to release the pending amount.

A total of 3,619 junior lecturers and 250 polytechnic lecturers were previously given contract renewals with a one-day break. However, in 2024, they were required to take a one-month break. The previous government assigned them official duties during this period, but their honorarium remains unpaid.

For the 2023-24 academic year, junior lecturers were given renewal orders for 11 months from June 1, 2023, to April 30, 2024, with May 2024 considered a ‘no work, no pay’ period. However, lecturers were assigned responsibilities, including IPASE May Examination duties, spot valuation, practical exams, admission drives, remedial classes, and outreach programmes. Each lecturer is owed Rs 57,100 for May after a one-day salary cut, with a total pending budget of Rs 20.50 crore.