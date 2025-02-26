Follow generic prescription norm: NMC to doctors

VIJAYAWADA: Many doctors in hospitals under the Director of Medical Education (DME) are not adhering to the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) directive to prescribe drugs using generic names. In response, the NMC has reiterated the need for compliance.

Director of Medical Education Dr DV Laksmi Narasimham has instructed all Principals of Government Medical Colleges and Superintendents of Government General Hospitals in Andhra Pradesh to ensure doctors follow regulations.