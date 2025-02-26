Follow generic prescription norm: NMC to doctors

VIJAYAWADA: Many doctors in hospitals under the Director of Medical Education (DME) are not adhering to the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) directive to prescribe drugs using generic names. In response, the NMC has reiterated the need for compliance.
Director of Medical Education Dr DV Laksmi Narasimham has instructed all Principals of Government Medical Colleges and Superintendents of Government General Hospitals in Andhra Pradesh to ensure doctors follow regulations.
“Doctors must use generic names as mandated under the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956,” the Director of Medical Education stated. Hospital authorities must sensitise doctors, monitor prescriptions, and maintain compliance records.
Superintendents of Government General Hospitals have been directed to form prescription audit committees, conducting audits at least once every two months.