Former Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi sent to judicial remand after three-day custody

VIJAYAWADA: Former Gannavaram MLA and YSRCP leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan was sent to judicial remand at Vijayawada district jail on Thursday after completing three days in police custody.

Patamata police had arrested Vamsi Mohan from his residence in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, and presented him before a Vijayawada court last week. The court granted three days of custody, rejecting a ten-day request. On Thursday, police sought ten-day custody for two more accused.

Following a special SC and ST court’s order, Central Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K Damodhar interrogated Vamsi and two others—Lakshmipati and Sivaramakrishna Prasad—over allegations of abducting and threatening complainant Mudunuri Satyavardhan in the Gannavaram TDP office attack case. Police presented CCTV footage and call records as evidence.

Investigators provided separate questionnaires to the accused, but police sources said Vamsi did not cooperate, prompting plans for another custody request. He allegedly admitted to meeting former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Tadepalli on February 12.

Meanwhile, a fresh case was registered on a complaint by Jasthi Murali Krishna, who alleged land grabbing. The CID filed a PT warrant petition for Vamsi’s custody, with arguments set for Monday. The court denied Vamsi’s request for preferred cellmates and ordered periodic health checks.